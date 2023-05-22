Plans go in for more Birmingham student towers

Chapman Taylor's designs for McLaren Property

McLaren Property wants to demolish existing student accommodation in Queens Hospital Close in Birmingham’s Bath Row, and rebuild a bigger, higher facility.

A design team led by architect Chapman Taylor has submitted a detailed planning application for the Queen's Hospital Close development in Birmingham.

The plans include 189 build-to-rent apartments and 759 purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) rooms in four high-rise buildings. The tallest of the four towers is 31 storeys. These would replace the existing 337 student rooms.

Part of the proposal involves the refurbishment of the two remaining listed buildings on the hospital site for communal facilities, including a public café and a gym.

The architect says: “The new buildings have been thoughtfully conceived as a family grouping, gradually stepping up in height from east to west. At the junction of Bath Row and the Birmingham Old Line Canal, a tall building will serve as a distinctive landmark. While each building boasts its own unique identity through variation in colour, a common architectural language ensures a cohesive and visually appealing whole.”

A decision is anticipated in early autumn 2023.

