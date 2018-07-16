Plans in for Lowestoft lift bridge

The Lake Lothing Third Crossing includes a single bascule lift bridge

As a project of national significance, the £90m bridge requires Planning Inspectorate approval and then sign-off by the secretary of state.

The Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft would link from Waveney Drive on the south side, to Denmark Road and Peto Way on the north side of Lake Lothing.

The proposed crossing will be 12 metres above the high tide levels, significantly higher than the existing A47 bascule bridge, enabling more number of vessels to pass under the new crossing without a need for it to lift.

From the day after receipt of the application, the Planning Inspectorate has 28 days to review the application and decide whether or not to accept it. The acceptance decision on this application should be made by Friday 10th August 2018.

Subject to the planning application approval, construction could start in 2019/20 and would take two to three years to build.