Plans in for new Leeds hospitals

Two new hospitals are planned

The Trust wants to invest £450m in the construction of a new adults’ hospital – with theatres for day case procedures and added critical care facilities – and a new Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Leeds City Council’s Planning department will now consider the outline application and the trust will continue its planning process, which involves submitting an outline business case for the development. This will then be subject to the appropriate NHS review and approvals process.

The development of the new hospitals is part of a 10-year Hospitals of the Future programme to transform healthcare in Leeds.

To make way for the new hospitals, the trust plans to demolish the Old Nurses’ Home at the Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), an empty building that is no longer fit for modern healthcare. Other parts of the old estate at the LGI could be offered for redevelopment.

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake said: “It is very pleasing to see these fantastic plans continue to develop following the public engagement, with them now being ready for an initial consideration by the plans panel. These proposals would transform the Leeds General Infirmary site, offering enhanced specialist services and highest levels of care and support for people of all ages from Leeds and beyond.

“This investment in Leeds as a centre for developing pioneering new healthcare technology would also fit perfectly with our Innovation District, further enhancing the reputation of the city at the forefront of health innovation and research. We look forward to the proposals being discussed by the plans panel soon.”