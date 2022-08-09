Plans in for next stage of Southwark estate rebuild

The new homes will be built around Thurlow Square

Phase 2B of the Aylesbury Estate scheme will see the construction of 614 homes and more than 400 sqm of non-residential space centred around a new park and public square on Thurlow Steet.

The homes range from one-person flats to five-bedroom family maisonettes. Half will be designated as affordable.

Ultimately the Aylesbury Estate regeneration is expected to deliver 3,500 new homes,

John Hughes, group director of development for housing association Notting Hill Genesis, said: “Since the original masterplan was approved in 2015, there have been significant policy and social changes. We have therefore taken a fresh approach to the design, street layouts and living spaces, including an increase in the number of family sized homes and green spaces.

“We have submitted a new planning application to the council for the revised designs, which maintains the principles of the original vision for the Aylesbury. We have consulted with local residents and stakeholders about these changes over the last 12 months, helping to ensure the updated plans deliver what the community needs.”

Maccreanor Lavington are the lead architects and masterplanners for Phase 2B, working alongside plot architects Haworth Tompkins, Sergison Bates, East and Architecture Doing Place.

Full planning approval is expected later this year with construction work planned to begin in 2023.

