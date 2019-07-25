Plans in for Nine Elms office block

The proposed building, named EG:HQ, will provide more than 200,000 sq ft of office space, 5,000 sq. ft. of ground floor retail/restaurant space and 9,000 sq ft of terrace on the south bank of the Thames

It has been designed by London-based architect Morris & Company to maximise natural light and give expansive views from every desk in the building of the area’s new linear park that runs from Vauxhall to Battersea Park.

If approved, construction could start early 2020, with the building anticipated to complete in early 2022.

The overall Embassy Gardens development will see the creation of nearly 2,000 new homes and 130,000 sq ft of shopping space. Phase two is being delivered by EcoWorld Ballymore and phase one, which is now complete and occupied, was delivered by Ballymore Group. Phase 3, which is also under construction, includes One Embassy Gardens, the development’s flagship commercial building, with space pre-let to Penguin Random House UK and DK Publishing.

Ballymore managing director John Mulryan said: “Nine Elms is fast establishing itself as a competitive commercial quarter, thanks to the likes of Apple at Battersea, and Penguin Random House and the US Embassy at Embassy Gardens. We know that in order to attract the best talent, companies need to provide high-quality office space that supports wellbeing, creativity, and ultimately productivity. EG:HQ is the answer to that, in riverside zone one, just a stone’s throw from Westminster.”

Architect Joe Morris of Morris & Company added: “Office design is evolving as the expectations of the end user develop and Ballymore set an ambitious brief to create a building which promotes health and wellbeing and is equipped for future workplace trends. This is realised through a number of means including a significant number of terraces and roof gardens allowing for contemplation, collaboration, or concentration – depending on their scale and location, and in maximising the cycle store and associated facilities and ensuring all end users have access to abundant natural light and desks with views.”

