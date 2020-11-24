Plans in for housing on Lancashire cotton mill site

Maple Mill was demolished after a fire

MCI Developments, part of Keepmoat Homes, has submitted plans to Oldham Borough Council to develop the site of the old spinning mill in Hathershaw into a 99-unit housing development.

Maple Mill was demolished in 2016 following a fire and MCI Developments is looking to build a scheme for shared ownership and affordable rent.

Regional managing director Alex Wood said: “Our aim for the development at Maple Mill is to transform the site into a desirable place to live and deliver much needed new homes to the residents in Hathershaw.

“The site is well positioned in terms of amenities and access to public transport to Oldham city centre along with areas further afield. If our plans are approved, all the homes will be affordable, ensuring the development is a major social benefit to the community on a site that’s been left vacant and a blight on the locality for many years.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk