Plans published for East Airdrie link

The new East Airdrie Link Road will be a two-way single carriageway road, with independent shared pedestrian and cycle ways. It is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce journey times across North Lanarkshire, improve connections between residential areas and town centres to open up employment and education opportunities for residents, and to facilitate improvements to local bus transport. Aecom is the project consultant.

The road would be part of the council’s wider Pan-Lanarkshire orbital transport corridor between the M8 and Cumbernauld, supported by investment from the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

“Over the last year we have assessed options for the route of the new road, taking into account issues such as ground conditions, impact on the economy and environment, opportunities for active travel, safety and links to the existing transport network,” said Pamela Humphries, head of planning and regeneration.

“This has led us to a preferred route, which we believe is the best option to create improved travel across North Lanarkshire with good access for residents and businesses around Airdrie. This plan will be published to allow people to see what is proposed, before the route is finalised and we develop detailed designs.”

A planning application is expected to be submitted in summer 2022, subject to approval from the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

