Plant aid alliance calls for more support

The latest shipment to Ukraine was loaded out this week

Ukraine suffered another intense bombardment overnight on Wednesday 8th March, with more than 80 Russian missiles launched at towns and cities across the country, most targeting power stations and supply lines.

With many Ukrainians struggling to survive on just a few hours of electricity a day, and overnight temperatures rarely above freezing, donations of generators are gratefully received.

Even as Wednesday’s attacks were being launched, the Plant & Hire Aid Alliance was setting off to Ukraine with a 100kVA generator and automatic transfer switches to power the central hospital in Oleksandriia. This was funded by the Concert of Warmth & Light held at Bath Abbey on the first anniversary of the war.

The lorry also carried five generators from MV Kelly, two generators from Tamdown and a further generator donated by a member of the public. It also had 1,200 litres of oil donated by Rock Oil.

More generators are still desperately needed to provide the basics of heat, light and power for hospitals, schools, homes and shelters.

“The latest wave of bombings vividly demonstrate that the war is far from over,” said Jeremy Fish, chief executive of Ardent Hire and founder of the Alliance. “As more and more of Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure is destroyed, these generators can literally mean the difference between life and death.”

How you can help

As Russia sends more missiles, the Aid Alliance is working hard to send more generators. It costs just £270 to provide heat, light and power for a Ukrainian family – that’s £216 with Gift Aid. Every donation helps, so please give whatever you can.

To make a donation, visit the Just Giving page. The Plant &Hire Aid Alliance is run entirely by volunteers, so every penny will fund generators to be sent directly from the factory to those in desperate need.

