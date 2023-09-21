Plant sector says Sunak is muddying the waters on emissions

Hydrogen fuelled excavators are on the way... slowly

On Wednesday 20th September prime minister Rishi Sunak announced that he pushing back certain environmental deadlines.

The ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars has been pushed back by five years to 2035 where it was before Boris Johnson, during his tenure as prime minister, sought to get a jump on the rest of Europe.

The ban on oil and LPG boilers has also been pushed back.

He said that it would still be possible to buy second-hand petrol and diesel cars after 2035, just not new ones. It is not yet known whether this dispensation will also apply to construction and industrial machinery.

Both the Construction Plant-hire Association and the Construction Equipment Association (the latter representing manufacturers and importers of machinery) were quickl to voice their disappointment.

Construction Plant-hire Association policy manager Chris Cassley said: “The announcement by the prime minister adds confusion to the construction equipment sector on its efforts to remove diesel from sites and move towards alternative fuels.

“Like all business sectors, the construction plant-hire sector has a key role to play in decarbonisation. CPA members want clarity and consistency in government policy when it comes to long established policies that impact on investment decisions, and the development of new diesel free technologies in construction plant. The prime minister’s speech does nothing to help this process and further throws into doubt future investment decisions and efforts to decarbonise the construction plant fleets of the future.”

Construction Equipment Association chief executive Suneeta Johal said: “In recent years, the construction equipment sector has taken significant leaps in embracing alternative fuels and pioneering electric machinery. Our prevailing agenda revolves around decarbonisation, with a clear vision directed toward achieving net-zero emissions. Members of the CEA have collectively poured millions into research and development, striving to be at the forefront of sustainable innovation. It's both disheartening and frustrating when, after such substantial investment and progress, the metaphorical goalposts seem to shift, making it challenging for our members to plan and execute their long-term strategies with confidence.

“Such announcements create ambiguity in the construction equipment industry, especially in its endeavours to phase out diesel and transition to alternative energy sources. Every industry, including the construction equipment rental sector, holds a pivotal position in the transition to a greener future. Our members at the CEA are in pursuit of transparent and stable governmental policies, particularly those that have been in place for a while and influence pivotal investment choices, as well as the innovation of diesel-free solutions for construction machinery. Regrettably, the prime minister's remarks don't facilitate this mission and instil further uncertainty about future investments and the green transition for upcoming construction equipment fleets.”

