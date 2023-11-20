Plantforce places order for more than 100 dumpers

Some of Plantforce's new nine-tonne Thwaites dumpers

Plantforce has ordered 105 Thwaites dumpers, 58 of which are nine-tonne Front Tip cabbed dumpers.

The order comes ahead of new legislation regarding operator protection come into force in spring 2025. This legislation states that all site dumpers with an unladen weight of more than 4.5-tonne must have a production fitted cab, that is in line with ROPS and FOPS ISO 3471 and 3449.

Thwaites regional distributor manager Will Redman said: “With the cabbed dumper legislative changes now just over a year away, this is a well-timed order from Plantforce.”

Plantforce chief operating officer Sam Mercer said: “Cabbed dumpers have often been seen as a luxury. For us, it is all about delivering our customers with the safest equipment solutions. And with ‘safety for al’ as one of our core values, we have been running a fleet of cabbed dumpers for over 5 years now.

“Although the confirmation of the upcoming change in legislation has accelerated our plans to increase the number of cabbed dumpers in our fleet, this shift has always been in our fleet investment strategy. And when looking at which manufacturer to invest with, we take many factors into consideration. This starts with what our customers think, and across construction and infrastructure sectors the feedback has always been great. We also need to deliver reliable and efficient machines to help our customers succeed, and with Thwaites dumpers, we know we will be delivering a machine that will deliver.”

Standard features include road lights, air-conditioning, front and rear cameras, screen guard and beacons.

Production of the order is nearing completion.

