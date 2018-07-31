Plantmasters signs up with Chicago Pneumatic

Chicago Pneumatic area sales manager Nick Anwyl (left) with Paul and Mandy Alsop from Plantmasters

Dunstable-based Plantmasters’ sales territory extends to Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire.

Managing director Paul Alsop said: “We are excited by the opportunities which this appointment offers our business. Being able to offer this leading brand can only strengthen the special relationship which we have built up with our customers. They look to us as colleagues who are there to supply, service and maintain their equipment needs but also there to advise and resolve any problems they encounter. That’s why we have always placed special emphasis on aftercare. Now, with the product support of Chicago Pneumatic and a portfolio of high quality, reliable, value for money equipment solutions to offer, the future’s looking even better for our customers.”

Chicago Pneumatic UK business development manager Colin Frost said: “Plantmasters have built their business over the years on close relationships with their customers, offering personal service, practical and good value solutions, and the guarantee of a high standard of aftercare. That is why this appointment is in total harmony with Chicago Pneumatic’s product offering and brand values.”