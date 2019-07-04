Police issue update on fatal rail accident

Superintendent Andy Morgan said: “Following a number of urgent enquiries into this tragic incident, it has been established that the three people were railway workers who were working on the lines at the time.”

A 58-year-old man from North Connelly and a 64-year-old man from Kenfig Hill were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A third person was treated for shock but was uninjured.

“Our thoughts are with their families as they come to terms with this tragic news,” said Morgan. Following a number of urgent enquiries into this tragic incident, it has been established that the three people were railway workers who were working on the lines at the time. “The initial stages of the investigation suggest that the two men who died had been wearing ear defenders at the time, tragically, could not hear the passenger train approaching.

“We have a number of officers who remain in the area and we are continuing to work alongside the Rail Accident Investigation Branch to understand the full circumstances of what happened in the moments before this incredibly sad, fatal collision.

“The two men’s families have been both informed and we will be providing them with as much help and support as possible through this undoubtedly difficult and distressing time.

“Likewise, we will make sure those who witnessed this traumatic incident, both at the scene and on board the striking train, receive the necessary support they require.

“I would also like to thank those on board the train for their patience and understanding while our officers and colleagues from Wales Ambulance Service responded to the incident today, as well as those affected by the ongoing disruption across the area.”

