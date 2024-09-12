Political support for construction of £4bn data centre

CGI of the front entrance of the proposed data centre in Hertsmere

A developer called DC01UK is proposing to build one of the largest data centre campuses in Europe, with up to two million square feet of floor space, set in 85 acres of land where the A1 meets the M25.

The plans appear to already have the support of both the government and the local council.

According to DC01UK, the scale of the project is currently unrivalled in the UK, with the site already having a power reservation of 400MVA from National Grid (likely the UK’s largest pre-2030 power reservation) enabled by its proximity to the Elstree substation. The location is also close to the UK’s national and international fibre optic routes and to the established and emerging availability zones in the region.

DC01UK is a vehicle of local property developer Andy Brewer, who owns Chiltern Green Energy and Raybridge Corporation. He is backed by Hertfordshire house-builder James Craig, owner/director of Griggs Homes.

DC01UK says that project has an estimated construction value of approximately £3.75bn, supporting at least 500 jobs during the construction phase. The campus could be operational in 2029.

A spokesperson for DC01UK said: “The ambition for this project is to build the next generation of national digital infrastructure to power the needs of tomorrow.

“DC01UK is a unique and world-leading project. It will be the UK’s premier data centre, providing critical infrastructure for the UK’s future, generating approximately £3.75bn for the UK economy during the construction phase, and delivering huge economic benefits to the UK and brilliant opportunities for local people.

“This project would put Hertfordshire at the forefront of one of the most technologically exciting projects in Europe and lead the world in setting the gold-standard for the next generation of high-tech infrastructure.”

News of the planning application going in coincides with the government announcing that data centres will now be classed as critical national infrastructure.

Technology secretary Peter Kyle MP said: “Data centres play an essential role in British society, housing some of our most important data from vital NHS records to sensitive financial information. This huge £3.75bn proposed investment is a vote of confidence in our plans to support the sector to thrive, ensuring everyone across society can feel the economic benefits of its growth.

“To achieve this, we must make the sector resilient to the challenges of today – from heatwaves to cyber attacks – which is why only today we have announced we will class data centres as critical national infrastructure, on par with energy supply systems.”

Cllr Jeremy Newmark, leader of Hertsmere Borough Council, said: “This is incredibly exciting news. It shows that Hertsmere is an extremely desirable location for business and is a natural base for the cutting-edge technology and critical infrastructure which will serve Britain in the coming years and for many future generations.

“The project is aligned with the council’s vision. It will be a major boost for our economic development, creative and climate change strategies. The prospective economic benefits are clear. A scheme like this will deliver significant growth for the area. It will create many new jobs, both during and after construction, and new businesses.

“Of course, the application is subject to the planning process during which we will, as always, listen and speak to residents about the plans, and a public consultation on the proposals will be held for people to give their views. I am certain that local people will realise the benefits of the scheme. It has my full support.”

