Port operator fined £750,000 after crane collapse

The crane collapsed in May 2017

Emergency services declared a major incident when a jib crane collapsed at A&P Falmouth on 10th May 2017.

The whole area had to be evacuated and cordoned off after the incident, which had put more than 250 people at risk.

The crane had been operating above Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) ship Tidespring when the operator noticed that the jib was descending uncontrollably.

The operator managed to move the crane away from ship and over the dockside before it collapsed, with the jib landing on a cage of acetylene cylinders.

A Health & Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that A&P Falmouth had failed to properly maintain the crane. The crane had been examined by a third-party, as required, but the recommendations regarding defects were not acted on by A&P Falmouth.

A&P Falmouth Limited of Hebburn, Tyne & Wear pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. It was fined £750,000 and ordered to pay £26,792.30 in costs at Truro Crown Court on 11th October 2024 – seven and a half years after the event had occurred.

HSE inspector Melissa Lai-Hung said: “This was a very serious incident and it is fortunate nobody was injured or killed as a result of this catastrophic failure at Falmouth Docks.

“We thoroughly investigated this incident and found that A&P Falmouth Limited’s system of maintenance was not effective in preventing the collapse of the crane.

“This case not only highlights the importance of regular proactive maintenance but also the inspection of lifting equipment.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk