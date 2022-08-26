Power cut fears prompt spike in generator demand

Caterpillar power system

Caterpillar distributor Finning is reporting a 35% increase in demand for back-up generators with customers in construction, healthcare and data centres planning ahead for winter power cuts.

Earlier this month the government’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy shared its ‘reasonable worst-case scenario’ that the UK would likely face an electricity shortfall this winter that could result in days of power cuts.

Finning, which is the sole UK distributor of Cat power systems as well as Cat construction machinery, has reported a sharp rise in demand for the purchase and rental of back-up power generators as its customers make plans for winter.

Kelly Cole, general manager of Finning Energy & Transportation, said that backup generators and self-generation systems are playing an increasingly important role for a range of organisations looking to mitigate energy risk. “We work across many industries, where continuity of power is crucial, and any the loss of power, even for a short time, can be catastrophic and extremely costly.

Kelly Cole, general manager of Finning Energy & Transportation

“We’ve seen a sharp rise in calls from customers looking to buy and rent additional back-up power systems in case of any loss of power capacity in the grid. This shows that the business/industrial sectors are taking the risk extremely seriously indeed, and investing in additional systems now, in case the risk becomes a reality.

“The sales of generators have increased by almost a quarter (24%) compared with 2021, and revenue from the rental of power equipment is already up 12.5% on last year. In addition, quotes for rental machines have increased by almost 20% compared with 2021.”

She continued: “What we’re seeing is a shift in our rental customers behaviour in that they are starting to plan further ahead than they normally would, and this is undoubtedly due to the risk of power shortages and the increase in news on the topic.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk