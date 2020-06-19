Power trio stick together for another four years

Alliance projects have included a cable tunnel at the Battersea Power Station redevelopment

The ED1SON Alliance was formed in 2015 with four contractors to deliver a £1bn programme across London, the southeast and east of England in the 2016-2023 ED1 regulatory period.

Since then, original members Amec Foster Wheeler and McNicholas have been taken over, by Wood and Kier respectively.

The extension of the alliance to 2024 sees the team reduced to three: Clancy, Morrison Utilities and Kier.

The alliance has established a collaborative supply chain model and a culture of continuous improvement, it says. It has delivered more than a million working hours without a lost time incident since 2017.

Key capital projects over this period have included major cable upgrades across south London and the delivery of a new substation and 320-metre cable tunnel to support the regeneration of Battersea Power Station.

Clancy chief executive Matt Cannon said that the extension from UK Power Networks’ was testament to the success of the alliance’s model. “When it was established, ED1SON was one of the most forward-looking examples of a collaborative alliance within the utilities sector and the results across five years have been testament to that vision – delivering record investment in the network, maintaining service for customers and driving up standards in working practices,” he said.

“For our own business, this extension will support our pipeline of investment in tools, skills and training for our team. Together with UK Power Networks and our alliance partners we look forward to delivering a modern, resilient energy network.”

Nirmal Kotecha, director of capital programme and procurement at UK Power Networks, added: “Our job is to keep the lights on across London, the southeast and east of England. Our partnership has helped to deliver vital upgrades to the network. We look forward to continuing our work that will supply local communities and businesses well into the future as well as delivering a strong and resilient network.”

