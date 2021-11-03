Present Made unveils Wixams Park plans

Present Made's designs are by Jo Cowen Architects

Present Made, Apache Capital’s residential landlord business, plans to erect 650 modular homes on farmland just north of the village of Houghton Conquest, five miles south of Bedford.

Apache Capital has previously invested in city centre apartments for rent, senior living housing and purpose-built student accommodation but this is its first development of this kind.

Once completed the homes will be managed for the long term by Present Made. Residents will have free access to on-site amenities provided by the landlord.

There are also plans for a primary school to be built as part of the development, called Mill View, as well as park land.

The 68-ha site on Thickthorn Farm has been acquired from Valorem Investment Partners and forms part of the wider Wixams Park master-plan. Valorem achieved outline planning consent in 2018 following the freehold acquisition of the farm in 2014.

Under designs by award-winning Jo Cowen Architects, Present Made of Mill View will combine important green infrastructure with beautiful connections to support residents and wildlife, along with landscape corridors to create opportunities for active travel across the site.

The £215m GDV scheme includes a range of on-site amenities, which will be free for Present Made residents to use, with access covered in the rent.

Richard Jackson, co-founder of Apache Capital and CEO of Present Made, said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates the seriousness of our ambition in creating the UK’s leading purpose-built and designed single-family housing platform, delivering large-scale schemes using modern methods of construction and putting health, wellbeing and sustainability at the heart of our designs.

“Present Made was appointed by the University of Cambridge to deliver housing as part of its Eddington master-plan as they were impressed by the quality and the originality of our proposals and Present Made of Mill View will similarly be an exemplar scheme that sets new benchmarks for design, quality and service in the UK’s single-family housing sector.”

