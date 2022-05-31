Project management handbook moves into sixth edition

The CIOB guide, Code of Practice for Project Management for the Built Environment, is now available in its sixth edition.

The updates reflect how practice and processes in construction have changed not just since the first edition was published in 1992 but even since the fifth edition was published in 2014.

In this new edition, the authors aim to equip construction project managers with insight into a whole life-cycle approach, where assets can be delivered not only to meet the expected quality, cost and time targets, but where running costs and longer-term value can be incorporated.

Other contemporary updates include references to the ‘golden thread of information’ and ‘diversity and inclusion’.

Gina Al-Talal, CIOB’s head of technical and standards development, said: “I am pleased to see this publication undergoing a total revamp at a time when it’s needed more than ever, given the extraordinary pressures on the industry around the world. I have no doubt that this edition will prove an invaluable reference to built environment professionals at all levels.”

Code of Practice for Project Management for the Built Environment is published by Wiley and costs £58.50 (with discounts for CIOB members and for digital copies).

