Construction News

Thu June 27 2019

Promotion for Balfour Beatty Crossrail manager

3 hours Balfour Beatty has named Steve O’Sullivan head of aviation, heading up the company’s aviation projects across its UK Construction Services business.

Steve O’Sullivan
Steve O’Sullivan

Steve O’Sullivan moves across from the Crossrail project, where he was he was senior project director responsible for Balfour Beatty’s joint venture with Morgan Sindall and Vinci Construction on the C512 Whitechapel Station project.

He joined Balfour Beatty as an electrical engineering apprentice in 1980 and has worked his way up. Aviation projects he has worked on include the new passenger concourse at Dubai International Airport, the Midfield concourse at Abu Dhabi International Airport and London Heathrow’s Terminal 2B and Terminal 5.

Dean Banks, chief executive of Balfour Beatty UK Construction Services, said: “Balfour Beatty has an outstanding reputation in aviation built on a long track-record of safety, quality and innovation and so I am delighted to appoint Steve as our head of aviation. Steve’s detailed knowledge and understanding of the aviation market, combined with his unrivalled expertise makes him ideally placed to perform this role and continue our delivery of exceptional projects for our customers.”

