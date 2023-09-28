Promotions at GMI

Patrick Kettlewell (left) and Ed Weston outside The Terry Frost Building in Leeds, a 411-bed student accommodation that GMI recently completed for Alumno

Ed Weston has been made regional commercial director for Yorkshire at GMI Construction Group and Patrick Kettlewell is now pre-construction director for the north of England.

Ed Weston joined GMI six years ago as senior quantity surveyor and then became commercial manager. His projects have included the recently completed £200m train manufacturing facility for Siemens Mobility in Goole.

His new role will see him work alongside Andrew Hurcomb, GMI’s regional director for Yorkshire, to further grow the business in Yorkshire.

Patrick Kettlewell’s newly-created role as pre-construction director will see him take the lead across GMI’s three northern divisions – Yorkshire, North West and North East.

He joined GMI’s team in Leeds in 2014 as senior estimator before becoming managing estimator, then senior pre-construction manager for Yorkshire and the North East.

Chief executive Lee Powell said: “Both bring extensive experience to the senior leadership team and will further strengthen our commitment to excellence and innovation.

“Ed, who has risen through the commercial ranks, has consistently demonstrated an ability to deliver high-quality and high-profile projects, including the Siemens Mobility project.”

“Patrick, who has been an integral part of the team since 2014, also brings a wealth of expertise and will play a pivotal role in coordinating and delivering preconstruction phases across the north of England, which will involve establishing and maintaining relationships with new and existing clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk