Promotions at Osborne

James Quy

Osborne said that the promotion was part of its ‘gearing up for growth’.

As operations director of Osborne Property Services Ltd (OPSL), James Quy reports to managing director Vicky Fordham-Lewis. She joined the company at the height of the pandemic last summer and was initially focused on keeping people and the business safe. Now the focus is on growing the business.

James Quy has worked for OPSL for just five years and is driving the recently secured zero carbon partnerships with the Greater London Authority as well as the Southeast Consortium zero carbon retrofit framework.

Taking over as head of operations is James Dougall, who has been with Osborne for four years. Further promotions include Alex McLean to head of compliance.

OPSL managing director Vicky Fordham-Lewis said: “We have an exceptionally strong and specialised team who will directly contribute to the success of our growth ambitions. Our knowledge and experience position us very well in the marketplace as we enhance our tailored bid solutions.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk