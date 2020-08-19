Osborne recruits managing director for property services

Vicky Fordham-Lewis

Vicky Fordham-Lewis joins Osborne on 7th September 2020 from MPS Housing. She was managing director of Mitie Property Services when it was taken over by Mears in 2018 and renamed MPS Housing.

John Craig, Osborne managing director for built environment, said “The addition of Vicky to our existing team with her wide ranging expertise in social housing, maintenance and collaborative delivery models will further strengthen our services and create opportunities to continually improve and deliver safety and surety to our customers residents.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk