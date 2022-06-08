Quinto cranes sent to auction

This 12-year-old four-axle Tadano Faun all terrain is among the auction lots

Euro Auctions has been appointed to dispose of assets of Quinto Crane & Plant. The sale will take place at the Anson Road auction site near Norwich Airport on 23rd June 2022.

Norwich-based Quinto went into administration last month. Local accountancy firm Price Bailey was appointed administrator and initially sought a buyer for the whole business. It has now appointed Euro Auctions to value and dispose of the assets of the business.

Price Bailey has also evidently done some kind of deal with Crowland Cranes of Peterborough, since all links from www.quinto.co.uk now lead directly to Crowland’s site.

Cranes going to auction include Liebherr and Demag all-terrain models, a 300-tonne Grove GMK6300L and six-year old Spierings SK597-AT4 truck-mounted tower crane.

Matt Howard, head of insolvency and recovery at Price Bailey, said: “The directors of the business made the difficult decision for Quinto Crane & Plant Ltd to cease trading in late April 2022. Price Bailey have been instructed to assist with the administration, and we will be seeking buyers for the individual assets of the business. We are delighted to be working with Euro Auctions on this disposal and their experience in the crane and heavy lifting sector, with previous sales like the disposal of the Hewden assets, made them a natural fit for this auction. We look forward to working closely with the Euro Auctions team over the coming months and maximising returns for creditors.”

Euro Auctions regional manager David Betts said: “Euro Auctions has a great deal of experience in the cranes and lifting market, including conducting the world's largest one-day mobile crane sale, when Hewden Crane Hire went into administration and Euro Auctions disposed of 127 mobile cranes, which sold for €32m.”

The 23rd June auction will be live streamed on the Euro Auctions bidding platform and viewing days will be on 21st and 22nd June.

The auction inventory currently includes:

2016 Spierings SK597-AT4 mobile tower crane

2014 Grove GMK6300L mobile crane

2015 Grove GMK4100L mobile crane

2015 Tadano Faun ATF130G-5 mobile crane

2010 Tadano Faun mobile crane

2018 Liebherr LTM1040-2.1 mobile crane

2018 Liebherr LTM1040-2.1 mobile crane

2018 Liebherr LTM1060-3.1 mobile crane

2016 Liebherr LTM1060-3.1 mobile crane

2015 Liebherr LTC1045-3.2 mobile crane

2009 Liebherr 1055/3.2 55-tonne mobile crane

2007 Liebherr LTM1070-4.1 mobile crane

2016 Terex AC40/2L mobile crane

2016 Terex AC40/2L mobile crane

2007 Terex Demag AC35L 35-tonne mobile crane

2007 Terex Demag G127 mobile crane

2006 Terex Demag AC35L 35-tonne mobile crane

2005 Terex Demag AC35L mobile crane (non runner)

2005 Terex Demag AC35L mobile crane (parts only)

2005 Terex Demag AC35L mobile crane

2005 Terex Demag AC35L mobile crane

2019 Bocker AK46/6000 crane on MAN TGM 26.290 chassis

2020 MAN mobile crane

2007 Haulotte HA16SPX wheeled boom lift access platform

There are also expected to be several commercial vehicles.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk