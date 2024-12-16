Ravenscraig regeneration plans submitted

The Ravenscraig remediation area

Ravenscraig is one of Europe’s largest regeneration sites and is being redeveloped by a joint venture of Barratt Redrow, Scottish Enterprise and Tata Steel, operating as Ravenscraig Ltd.

Ravenscraig Steelworks closed in 1992. The site spans 1,200 acres and there are ambitions to build a new community with 4,300 homes.

Some of the site requires extensive remediation before any new building can take place. This includes the removal of remnants from steel production and deep reinforced concrete foundations, preparing the land for future redevelopment. The remediation works will see the extraction, recycling and backfilling of more than two million cubic metres of material.

A planning application has gone in for the remediation of 200 acres of land in the centre of Ravenscraig. This includes an area known as Meadowhead, which is adjacent to the new urban park, The Craig, and Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, plus a section of land North of New College Lanarkshire Motherwell Campus.

Ravenscraig Ltd development director Russell Wilkie said, “To realise our masterplan for a self-sufficient community with high quality housing, transport links, education and employment opportunities, these remediation works are essential.

“We’re making great progress with SevenFourEight, our employment land which will soon become Scotland’s best connected industrial space and the Meadowhead remediation is another piece of the puzzle for residential development. The remediated land will hold huge potential for the people of North Lanarkshire, with scope to provide over 2,000 homes.

“We are confident in our proposals and its ability to unlock further opportunities for Ravenscraig and the wider Scottish economy.”

A decision of this application is expected in 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk