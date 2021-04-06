  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu April 08 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Re-brand for Butler & Young

Re-brand for Butler & Young

2 days Testing house Socotec is dropping the Butler & Young brand that it acquired in 2019.

Butler & Young Approved Inspectors is now called Socotec Building Control
Butler & Young Approved Inspectors is now called Socotec Building Control

The Butler & Young portfolio that was bought by French firm Socotec two years ago includes Butler & Young Approved Inspectors, Butler & Young Consultants and Trenton Fire.

Butler & Young Approved Inspectors now becomes Socotec Building Control, remaining a separate legal entity with its own identity for regulatory compliance. Butler & Young Consultants and Trenton Fire move under the Socotec UK umbrella. 

 Chris Wallis, managing director of building control and fire safety for Socotec UK, said: “The adoption of the Socotec brand allows us to capitalise on the combined services offered by the group to the benefit of all our clients, providing a breadth of complementary services unmatched by our competitors, while at the same time maintaining the independence of our approved inspector service.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »