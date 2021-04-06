Re-brand for Butler & Young

Butler & Young Approved Inspectors is now called Socotec Building Control

The Butler & Young portfolio that was bought by French firm Socotec two years ago includes Butler & Young Approved Inspectors, Butler & Young Consultants and Trenton Fire.

Butler & Young Approved Inspectors now becomes Socotec Building Control, remaining a separate legal entity with its own identity for regulatory compliance. Butler & Young Consultants and Trenton Fire move under the Socotec UK umbrella.

Chris Wallis, managing director of building control and fire safety for Socotec UK, said: “The adoption of the Socotec brand allows us to capitalise on the combined services offered by the group to the benefit of all our clients, providing a breadth of complementary services unmatched by our competitors, while at the same time maintaining the independence of our approved inspector service.”

