Recycled plastic to be 3D-printed for housing

Azure has already been making small dwellings in a house’s grounds – this will be its first community of homes

Azure Printed Homes It has been chosen by Oasis Development to create 14 prefabricated homes. Oasis is due to start site work in August 2022, with Azure scheduled to deliver the 14-home community the following month.

Azure has been selling smaller buildings such as recycled plastic 3D-printed backyard studios and accessory dwelling units – small dwellings in the grounds of another house – and opened a new factory earlier this month. [See our previous report here.]

This will be the first community of homes to have their structures entirely 3D-printed using the same waste material repurposing techniques.

Azure's system minimises waste by using plastic already intended for landfills or that usually ends up in oceans or incinerated. Through 3D printing, Azure says that it can build structures 70% faster and with 30% fewer costs than traditional home construction methods.

Azure Printed Homes also plans to reduce home energy consumption bills to zero through a combination of high levels of building airtightness and the use of low-carbon technologies including heat pumps and solar panels.

"Azure is excited to prove the concept of this technology, and to become a partner of choice for home builders," said Ross Maguire, Azure's CEO. “It's great to partner with Oasis Development in Ridgecrest, on a genuinely innovative project aiming to demonstrate the benefits of 3D-printing using recycled materials.”

"Oasis is pleased to announce our partnership with Azure to deliver 3D printed modular homes to Ridgecrest," said Ken Bagga, CEO of Oasis. "We have been actively researching several potential prefab manufacturers for this particular project for several years. We finalized our current plans for this development with Azure's input. Their expertise has accelerated our learning around their innovative products and processes. Now that our agreement is signed, we look forward to seeing these new modern homes being manufactured by Azure Printed Homes and installed in our Ridgecrest development."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk