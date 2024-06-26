Red Construction lands £50m Westminster office contract

CGI of 40 Broadway

Red Construction is set to start its £50m contract this summer as part of a wider redevelopment, with completion estimated by Q4 2025.

Tellon’s scheme, which has a gross development value of £200m, will create 130,000 sq ft of WELL Platinum and BREEAM Excellent rated office space over nine stories, including basement.

40 Broadway is within the Broadway and Christchurch Gardens Conservation Area, on the south side of St James’s Park.

Red Construction will erect a steel frame from the ground to eighth floor and create a natural stone façade on the Broadway elevation with projecting full-length feature windows. In keeping with the appearance of the neighbouring Grade II listed buildings, the rear of the building features traditional brick work and a metal clad mansard from the fifth floor to the roof.

Red Construction director Ian Hopkinson said: “The redevelopment of 40 Broadway is a prime example of what Red Construction London does best. Nestled in the heart of Westminster, our team is well-versed in appraising the unique construction challenges due to the capital’s heritage and scale. Tellon Capital’s 40 Broadway is yet another first-class well-being-focused office development that we are excited to be a part of.”

Tellon Capital founder James Burchell added: “This is a really exciting project, breathing new life into Westminster.”

Great views from the roof terrace

