Henry Construction Projects falls into administration

Geoff Rowley and David Hudson of specialist business advisory firm FRP were appointed as joint administrators to Henry Construction Projects on Thursday 8th June 2023.

In a statement, FRP said: “Following the appointment, the joint administrators are currently assessing the position with support from sector professional advisors.”

In recent years the company had grown beyond its groundworks and concrete frame core businesses to take on general construction work with clients including Weston Homes, Galliard Homes and several housing associations.

Its latest accounts, for the year to 30th June 2021, show a pre-tax profit of £11.8m on turnover of £402m, up from £377m the previous year. Net assets are shown as £38m.

According to the audited accounts, Henry Construction Projects averaged 49 employees during the year; according to its LinkedIn profile, it has more than 500 employees.

In May this year it was fined £234,000 plus £12,000 costs after a worker was injured on site.

Earlier this year it began work on a £65m contract building an 18-storey block of flats in London’s Old Kent Road for Avanton.

Henry Construction Projects Ltd is owned by Henry Group Holdings, which is owned by 45-year-old Mark Henry, who previously owned and ran Lancsville Construction. Mark Henry took over running Lancsville from his father, Billy, when he was just 26. Taking on jobs that other Irish diaspora concrete specialists – O’Rourke, Harrington and Byrne Brothers – considered too small, Lancsville's turnover grew from £9m to £130m before it collapsed in 2009.

