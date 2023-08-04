Red picks up £31m Pall Mall project

CGI of how 55 Pall Mall will look (which is much the same as now since the facade is being largely retained). Number 55 is by the zebra crossing

Red Construction London will oversee the creation of a new office development at 55-58 Pall Mall, spanning a net internal area of 3,271 sq m (35,200 sq ft).

The existing buildings will be demolished behind the façade down to basement level to make way for a new building, incorporating shops and office space. The Pall Mall façade will be retained and renovated, with sections being dismantled from site to be cleaned and stored before reinstallation.

The new building will comprise a basement, ground floor, and seven storeys above ground with cross-laminated timber (CLT) floor slabs. The designs show terraces at fifth, sixth and seventh floor levels.

Red Construction is working with development manager Simten Developments. The developer is PKS Immobilien GmbH & Co KG.

The project architect is Orms, quantity surveyor is Paragon Building Consultancy and structural engineer is Campbell Reith.

The upfront embodied carbon of the replacement building is expected to be below 550kg CO 2 e/m2, meeting the LETI/GLA 2030 target of 600 CO 2 e/m2. A low level of operating energy is also targeted, along with BREEAM Outstanding, EPC A and WiredScore Platinum ratings.

Red is set to start on site before the end of the year and complete in autumn 2025.

Tony O’Farrell, operations director at Red Construction London, said: “This key project at the heart of London’s Pall Mall is a prime example of Red Construction London’s expertise in reimagining iconic historical buildings for modern-day commercial use. The development of 55-58 Pall Mall and 1-4 Crown Passage will call on our team’s experience in the retention and restoration of heritage features, as we reinstate the building’s impressive façade. We are delighted to have been appointed and look forward to working with the brilliant team across this project.”

Red Construction London is currently also delivering Barwood Capital’s £15m redevelopment of Explore (formerly Eton House), an office building formerly known as Eton House in Richmond, southwest London, and is carrying out enabling works for a redevelopment of properties on South Molton Street in Mayfair for Grosvenor Estate, where a row of listed Georgian office buildings is being converted into 33 homes, with 17 shops and restaurants at (and below)street level.

