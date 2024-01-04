Red Sea resort takes shape

Sheybarah Island resort takes shape

The Sheybarah Island resort is part of Saudi Arabia’s push to create a tourist industry to help offset an anticipated decline in petro-dollars.

The Red Sea Development Company signed Dutch heavylift specialist Mammoet in May 2022 to transport the futuristic villa pods from Grankraft Industries’s fabrication yard in Sharjah and install them on the beach of the uninhabited island in the southeast of the archipelago on the Red Sea.

Mammoet’s task has now been completed.

Mammoet deployed a 650-tonne rated Demag CC3800 crawler crane on a modified barge to minimise environmental impact. The shallow draft of the barge, coupled with a retrofitted 300-tonne spud jacking system from Combifloat, reduced disruption to the marine environment during the installation process. GPS systems and locally controlled jacking mechanisms contributed to the placement of the overwater villas onto their foundations.

Jack van den Brink, managing director of Mammoet Middle East and Africa, said: "We are proud to have played a pivotal role in bringing RSG's vision to life. We remain committed to delivering excellence in every project, in this case contributing to the creation of the world's most spectacular and sustainable hotels."

The villa pods were made in Sharjah in the UAE

