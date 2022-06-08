Red wins Exeter hotel instruction

The first Zeal Hotel is being built in Exeter

The Zeal Hotel in Exeter Science Park is designed by architect ECE Westworks Bristol to be net carbon, using cross-laminated timber in its construction and renewable energy to power it.

Zeal Hotels has previously developed a Holiday Inn Express and an Ibis Hotel, both in the southwest, in the past three years but this will be its first project under its own name.

Red Construction South West has been brought in to build the four-storey, 140-room hotel which has a target opening date of early 2024.

Red South West managing director Derek Quinn said: "After working with Zeal Hotels for many years, it is a privilege to be working with the team on their first net zero carbon Zeal Hotel, in a region we are passionate about. The build will have many unique elements that will draw on the Red Construction South West team’s extensive expertise, and we look forward to breaking ground on this milestone project for our business."

