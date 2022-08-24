Redbridge Causeway refurb reaches final phase

Redbridge Causeway

With approximately 60,000 vehicles a day using the Redbridge Causeway, the £25m refurbishment is expected to increase the structure’s lifespan by 60 years.

Milestone Infrastructure will carry out repairs to the causeway’s defective concrete before installing an impressed current cathodic protection system (ICCP) to protect the structure from deterioration from tidal and saltwater erosion.

Dyer & Butler will be providing Milestone Infrastructure with engineering assurance support to ensure Network Rail’s safety standards are met where work will affect the flyover across the railway.

Consulting engineer on the project, which involves working on three eastbound bridge structures spanning the two channels of the River Test, is Atkins (part of SNC-Lavalin).

Milestone Infrastructure will install a new waterproofing system on the bridge as well as upgrading a section for a cycle route in the future.

The Redbridge Causeway site is next to endangered habitats and the project has been designed to ensure their protection in collaboration with Marine Management Organisation and the Environment Agency.

Milestone Infrastructure contracts director Sean Murphy said: “The team approach on the Redbridge Causeway project demonstrates the collaborative behaviours of Milestone Infrastructure with integrated teams working to de-risk and deliver this complex project. Through enhanced early contractor involvement (ECI) we have delivered savings for our client and introduced innovative systems and processes that have streamlined the construction phase.”

