Redrow recruits Persimmon regional director

Tom Wright joins Redrow from Persimmon, where he was managing director of its southeast division for five years. Before this, he worked for Crest Nicholson, moving up from technical manager to production director. He began his career of graduating with a degree in civil and structural engineering with consulting engineer Waterman.

At Redrow homes he will be responsible for the delivery of Redrow’s nine currently active outlets across Essex, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

“It is fantastic to join Redrow, they have a great reputation for building quality homes and have a clear commitment to important placemaking principles,” he said. “I have learnt a great deal over the last 20 years of working in the industry and look forward to using this to build on the success of Redrow’s eastern division.”

Regional chief executive Chris Lilley, his new boss, said: “He comes with a wealth of knowledge and is well equipped for taking the division forward as we look to purchase more land in the region and increase the number of new homes delivered annually to 600 by 2022.”

