Redrow recruits Taylor Wimpey manager

Ross Graves

Ross Graves started his career in construction at the age of 16 as an apprentice stone Mason. He is now head of construction for Redrow Thames Valley.

“I’m incredibly excited to be taking the helm on all things construction for the fantastic Redrow Thames Valley division,” he said. “I’ve always had a passion for the part I play in a customer’s journey – there’s nothing quite like seeing a beautiful home being built from scratch before handing over the keys to its new owners.

“Part of my new role is to enable us to ensure that we are providing the very best homes possible, delivering high quality customer service and giving more people across the region the opportunity to become Redrow homeowners. It’s a privilege to create places that people call home – I get real job satisfaction out of building thriving new communities that our homeowners make the centre of their universe.

“The current economic climate brings an added set of challenges – but I know the Thames Valley team are more than up to the task.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk