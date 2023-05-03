Refurbishment framework expands to 93 suppliers

This is the second iteration of the four-year refit and refurbishment framework. New suppliers include John Sisk, Stepnell and Tilbury Douglas; re-treads include Overbury, Morris & Spottiswood and Lindum.

Suppliers have been appointed across regional sublots, divided into five value-based lots:, ranging from below £500,000 to more than £15m.

The start date is two months later than originally anticipated. The previous iteration expired at the beginning of March. Jason Stapley, Pagabo’s chief procurement officer, explained: “With the focus on meeting net zero targets, many clients are becoming increasingly aware of the role refit and refurbishment will have on emissions across their assets and estates. It’s why it was so important to us to work with existing client organisations, specialists and the contracting authority to make sure this second-generation framework was absolutely fit for purpose.

“It’s been a huge effort from all involved to reach this point and launch the framework to market. Along with making sure everything we bring to market stays at the forefront of best practice and pushing the gold standard in procurement, we have been able to examine what works well and where we could make changes for greater benefit.”

The number of prequalified contractors has grown threefold from the first iteration – from 28 to 93 suppliers.

“The big increase in suppliers is down to a higher level of SME appointment than the original framework – something we’re dedicated to increasing all the time”, Jason Stapley said. “We know that locality breeds the best social value possible, with SMEs and microbusinesses being absolutely central to this. We’re very much looking forward to seeing the first procurements come through the framework, and to see the difference all these suppliers will be able to make for clients and communities around the UK.”

The contracting authority for the new framework is, as before, Harrogate-based Red Kite Learning Trust (RKLT).

The 93 companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:

7 Formation

8build

AIS Contracts

Alcema

Amey Community

Apex Contractors

Aptus Construction

Ash Contracting

Ashe Construction

Baxall Construction

Bermar Building Co

Borras Construction

Bouygues (UK)

Bray & Slaughter

Britcon (UK)

Building Services Now

BW Interiors

Carmelcrest

CBES

CDS Services Group

Classic Builders

Conamar Building Services

Conlon Construction

Connolly & Fee

D&G Builders & Joiners

Domino Commercial Interiors

E Manton

Equans Regeneration

Eric Wright Construction

Esh Construction

EW Beard

Farrans Construction

Flexi O’Hare & Co

G F Tomlinson

Gelder

Greenmount Projects

H&J Martin

Helix CMS

Henry Boot Construction

Henry Brothers Construction

Hobson & Porter

Hollington & Sons

Interclass Plc

ISG Construction

J Tomlinson

Jamieson Contracting NW

Jeakins Weir

John Graham Construction

John Sisk & Son

Kier Construction

Killowen Contracts

Krol Corlett Construction

Lindum Group

Link Contracting Services

Logan Construction

M&J Group

Manchester and Cheshire Construction Co

Maurice Flynn & Sons

MC Designers Group

McLaren Construction

McLaughlin & Harvey

Miller Freeman & Sons (Nottingham)

Mitre Construction Company

Morris & Spottiswood

Mountjoy

MPMH Construction

Mulalley and Company

Neilcott Construction

Nevada Construction

Novus Property Solutions

Obedair

Overbury Plc

P Casey & Co

R G Carter Cambridge

R&M Williams

Resolution Interiors

Russells

Saltash Enterprises

Schofield and Sons

Seddon Construction

Speller Metcalfe

Stepnell

T&B Contractors

The Castle Building Services Organisation

Tilbury Douglas Construction

Topcon Building

Truline Construction and Interior Services

Vinci Construction UK

Vulcan Ellis

Wagstaff Bros

Whitehead Building Services

William Birch & Sons

Willmott Dixon Interiors

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk