Refurbishment framework expands to 93 suppliers

This is the second iteration of the four-year refit and refurbishment framework. New suppliers include John Sisk, Stepnell and Tilbury Douglas; re-treads include Overbury, Morris & Spottiswood and Lindum.
Suppliers have been appointed across regional sublots, divided into five value-based lots:, ranging from below £500,000 to more than £15m.
The start date is two months later than originally anticipated. The previous iteration expired at the beginning of March. Jason Stapley, Pagabo’s chief procurement officer, explained: “With the focus on meeting net zero targets, many clients are becoming increasingly aware of the role refit and refurbishment will have on emissions across their assets and estates. It’s why it was so important to us to work with existing client organisations, specialists and the contracting authority to make sure this second-generation framework was absolutely fit for purpose.
“It’s been a huge effort from all involved to reach this point and launch the framework to market. Along with making sure everything we bring to market stays at the forefront of best practice and pushing the gold standard in procurement, we have been able to examine what works well and where we could make changes for greater benefit.”
The number of prequalified contractors has grown threefold from the first iteration – from 28 to 93 suppliers.
“The big increase in suppliers is down to a higher level of SME appointment than the original framework – something we’re dedicated to increasing all the time”, Jason Stapley said. “We know that locality breeds the best social value possible, with SMEs and microbusinesses being absolutely central to this. We’re very much looking forward to seeing the first procurements come through the framework, and to see the difference all these suppliers will be able to make for clients and communities around the UK.”
The contracting authority for the new framework is, as before, Harrogate-based Red Kite Learning Trust (RKLT).
The 93 companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:
- 7 Formation
- 8build
- AIS Contracts
- Alcema
- Amey Community
- Apex Contractors
- Aptus Construction
- Ash Contracting
- Ashe Construction
- Baxall Construction
- Bermar Building Co
- Borras Construction
- Bouygues (UK)
- Bray & Slaughter
- Britcon (UK)
- Building Services Now
- BW Interiors
- Carmelcrest
- CBES
- CDS Services Group
- Classic Builders
- Conamar Building Services
- Conlon Construction
- Connolly & Fee
- D&G Builders & Joiners
- Domino Commercial Interiors
- E Manton
- Equans Regeneration
- Eric Wright Construction
- Esh Construction
- EW Beard
- Farrans Construction
- Flexi O’Hare & Co
- G F Tomlinson
- Gelder
- Greenmount Projects
- H&J Martin
- Helix CMS
- Henry Boot Construction
- Henry Brothers Construction
- Hobson & Porter
- Hollington & Sons
- Interclass Plc
- ISG Construction
- J Tomlinson
- Jamieson Contracting NW
- Jeakins Weir
- John Graham Construction
- John Sisk & Son
- Kier Construction
- Killowen Contracts
- Krol Corlett Construction
- Lindum Group
- Link Contracting Services
- Logan Construction
- M&J Group
- Manchester and Cheshire Construction Co
- Maurice Flynn & Sons
- MC Designers Group
- McLaren Construction
- McLaughlin & Harvey
- Miller Freeman & Sons (Nottingham)
- Mitre Construction Company
- Morris & Spottiswood
- Mountjoy
- MPMH Construction
- Mulalley and Company
- Neilcott Construction
- Nevada Construction
- Novus Property Solutions
- Obedair
- Overbury Plc
- P Casey & Co
- R G Carter Cambridge
- R&M Williams
- Resolution Interiors
- Russells
- Saltash Enterprises
- Schofield and Sons
- Seddon Construction
- Speller Metcalfe
- Stepnell
- T&B Contractors
- The Castle Building Services Organisation
- Tilbury Douglas Construction
- Topcon Building
- Truline Construction and Interior Services
- Vinci Construction UK
- Vulcan Ellis
- Wagstaff Bros
- Whitehead Building Services
- William Birch & Sons
- Willmott Dixon Interiors
