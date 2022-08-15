Renew adds water chief to board

Liz Barber

Liz Barber was with Yorkshire Water for nearly 12 years – nine as chief financial officer and three as chief executive – before retiring in May this year.

Before that she was a partner at EY and head of audit for the north region.

She joins the board of Renew on 1st November 2022 as a non-executive director.

Renew chairman David Brown said: "Her extensive experience in the regulated water sector, an established market for Renew, combined with her financial background, will complement the board's current skillset and will be invaluable as we continue on the group's growth journey."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk