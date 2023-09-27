Reorganisation at Bouygues UK

Fabienne Viala

Bouygues UK has recently adapted its organisation to support its growth ambitions and to ensure that it is in the best possible shape to support its clients and drive growth in its key sectors.

Rob Bradley is retiring from Bouygues UK after serving as chief executive since 2018.

Fabienne Viala is taking over as chief executive, in addition to her role as chair and UK country director for Bouygues Construction.

Under the restructure, Bouygues UK will now be organised into three business units – two regions and complex projects.

The London & southeast region is led by Philippa Prongué who is taking on a wider role since joining the business in May 2022, bringing the contracting and property development teams together.

The southwest & Wales region is led by John Boughton, who will focus on developing the regional business through frameworks, the company said.

Complex Projects, led by Gerald Farque, and will primarily concentrate on healthcare, science, and research projects nationwide.

Fabienne Viala said: “Rob has led Bouygues UK through some exceptionally challenging times for our sector and we are very grateful to him for his invaluable contribution to the business. These changes will enhance our design and construction abilities, create value, strengthen our brand in sustainable construction and enable us to better serve our clients.”

