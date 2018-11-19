Replacement builder appointed for major Canadian hospital

Clark Builders will complete the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. The new construction management fees are within the current capital budget, said the government. As per the existing capital plan, the current budget is at $763 million.

Work on the new hospital will resume shortly and construction activity is expected to ramp up in January. The phased-in approach will allow the company time to mobilise and to finalise agreements with the sub-trades. The Alberta government said that its intention is to work with the new construction manager to provide opportunity for trades contractors that had already been working on the project to determine if they want to bid on a new contract.

Construction activity is expected to ramp up in the new year, when 300-400 tradespeople will be on site.

Alberta Infrastructure had issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a new construction manager in September after terminating the services of Calgary-based Graham Construction (link opens in new tab).