Repton names contractor for 400 new Norfolk homes

Lovell has been contracted to build housing on council-owned land in three locations: Acle, between Norwich and Great Yarmouth; Hopton, just north of Lowestoft; and Attleborough, between Norwich and Thetford.

The homes will be the first to be delivered through Repton Property Developments, which was set up by the county council in July 2017 to raise funds by releasing surplus land for development.

Outline planning permission for the three sites is already in place and construction is expected to start in early 2020.

Lovell will provide full development services for Repton, including managing the planning and design of the new homes, building them and supplying sales and aftercare services.

Cllr Barry Stone, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s business and property committee, said: “Repton was created to maximise income from Norfolk County Council land that we no longer need for its current use and ultimately generate revenue for the council. At its board meeting, Lovell was chosen as the preferred development partner. As a local company with an excellent track record of delivering quality housing schemes both locally and nationally, it was regarded as the best choice. The first development for the partnership will be at Acle followed by housing developments at Attleborough and Hopton in due course.”

Lovell regional managing director Simon Medler said: “Lovell has extensive experience of using its development expertise to help local authorities bring forward much-needed brand-new homes on publicly-owned land. Our team is looking forward to using that experience on this project which will significantly increase the supply of new homes locally.”