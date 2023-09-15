RG Carter expands Chelmsford school

CGI of Beaulieu Park School [image courtesy of Ingleton Wood Architects]

A new two-storey building will create an additional 420 primary pupil places at Beaulieu Park School, supporting the extensive Beaulieu development in Chelmsford.

Regional construction firm RG Carter has been working with Essex County Council, Ingleton Wood Architects and the Beaulieu developers, Countryside and L&Q, to come up with a sustainable design for the school with target energy consumption of 65 kwh per square metre per year.

To achieve net zero status in operational carbon, a variety of sustainable technologies will include PV panels and air source heat pumps to reduce the building’s energy used and maximise renewable sources coupled with a highly insulated building fabric with low air tightness formed by a timber frame structure constructed offsite. The new building will include ground floor classrooms for reception and key stage 1 pupils, with the upper floor designated for key stage 2 pupils. It will also house a new sports hall.

Colchester-based Ingleton Wood has been appointed by RG Carter to support the development providing multi-disciplinary design services including architecture, structural and civil engineering support throughout this project.

The new building was procured through Essex County Council’s construction framework and is due to complete by September 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk