RG signs for £185m Stratford student tower

The £185m development will have rooms to accommodate 719 students and is expected to be ready by September 2026 for the start of the 2026/27 academic year.

It will include a 65,000 sq ft sixth form academy – the London Academy of Excellence – over eight floors

Hawthorne House is being built in Farthingale Walk, Stratford and is replacing former office block, Jubilee House, which has now been demolished.

Unite Students acquired the Farthingale Walk site earlier this year for £73m. RG Group has been awarded the build contract.

Tom Brewerton, group development director at Unite Students, said: “Unite Students is leading the purpose-built student accommodation sector in London and Hawthorne House will be a unique offering in the capital. Our rental offer remains very competitive when compared to alternative forms of student accommodation and we are confident our fixed-price, all-inclusive rent provides real value-for-money for our customers.

“Hawthorne House will offer high-quality bedrooms, social and study areas, and will be home to a sixth form academy. It shows Unite Students’ commitment to deliver high quality student accommodation using sustainable methods. We look forward to furthering our relationship with both University of the Arts London and the London Academy of Excellence.”

