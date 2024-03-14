Ribblesdale cement works hosts further hydrogen studies

Ammonia is being assessed for its potential as an energy-dense, cost-effective source of hydrogen for use as a fuel within cement manufacturing and other industries.

The 12-month project with engineering consultants Stopford and Cranfield University has been awarded funding by Innovate UK through its UK Research & Innovation (UKRI) fund.

This research builds on a previous project at Ribblesdale that demonstrated the use of hydrogen as part of a net zero fuel mix to power a cement kiln.

The new project will explore the potential use of ammonia as a low-cost, low carbon hydrogen carrier, evaluating the most efficient method of ‘cracking’ the ammonia on-site to release the hydrogen for use as a fuel in the kiln.

“We have already proved the success of using hydrogen as part of a lower carbon fuel mix, but its storage and transportation are technically challenging and, at present, costs are prohibitive,” said Marian Garfield, sustainability director at Heidelberg Materials UK.

“Ammonia potentially offers a more energy-dense, cost-effective source of hydrogen that could be used as a fuel enhancer to allow the use of more lower grade waste derived fuels to power the kiln and cut CO 2 emissions.

“If the project is successful, further work can be carried out to explore the commercial viability of using ammonia as a hydrogen carrier for combustion within cement manufacturing as well as other industries.”

