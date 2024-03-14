Ribblesdale cement works hosts further hydrogen studies

Ammonia is being assessed for its potential as an energy-dense, cost-effective source of hydrogen for use as a fuel within cement manufacturing and other industries.
The 12-month project with engineering consultants Stopford and Cranfield University has been awarded funding by Innovate UK through its UK Research & Innovation (UKRI) fund.
This research builds on a previous project at Ribblesdale that demonstrated the use of hydrogen as part of a net zero fuel mix to power a cement kiln.
The new project will explore the potential use of ammonia as a low-cost, low carbon hydrogen carrier, evaluating the most efficient method of ‘cracking’ the ammonia on-site to release the hydrogen for use as a fuel in the kiln.
“We have already proved the success of using hydrogen as part of a lower carbon fuel mix, but its storage and transportation are technically challenging and, at present, costs are prohibitive,” said Marian Garfield, sustainability director at Heidelberg Materials UK.
“Ammonia potentially offers a more energy-dense, cost-effective source of hydrogen that could be used as a fuel enhancer to allow the use of more lower grade waste derived fuels to power the kiln and cut CO2 emissions.
“If the project is successful, further work can be carried out to explore the commercial viability of using ammonia as a hydrogen carrier for combustion within cement manufacturing as well as other industries.”
