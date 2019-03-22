Risk Cube helps visualise danger zones

The Risk Cube is capable of working across multiple software platforms, including Revit and Navisworks.

BakerHicks’ Risk Cube visually identifies and details risks within the design model, the company says.

The Risk Cube was born out of a need identified by the BakerHicks BIM and CDM teams to more closely align their CDM Regulation 9 Risk Register outputs with the new PAS 1192-6 standard, introduced in 2018. PAS 1192-6 provides the first BIM specific guidelines for sharing health & safety (H&S) information.

The Risk Cube removes the need to update multiple documents. All the H&S information for each risk is contained within its relevant cube in the central model, which is then automatically replicated on any drawing or register linked to the model. This removes the risk of information being out of sync across different documents, allowing designers to be confident that the same information inserted into the model will be extracted for issue, the company says.

The Risk Cubes are embedded within the 3D BIM model, allowing BakerHicks’ designers to populate H&S information at the precise location where the risk is identified. The information within the cubes can then be extracted from the model in a variety of formats, including within risk registers, 2D drawings, 3D views and in a virtual reality (VR) environment. This gives the user the ability to view the information in a way that suits them, ensuring every risk has been highlighted and understood by all parties.

The ability to export the information contained within the Risk Cubes directly into a VR environment means it can be presented to clients in a clear way. The immersive technology allows the user to visualise and review all risks in-situ, giving them a better understanding of the risk and how it could potentially affect the facility’s end use or construction.

Trevor Strahan, head of BIM at BakerHicks, said: “Our focus in developing this technology has been on giving everyone involved in a project easy access to really important information that could save someone getting injured or worse.

“We realise the importance of H&S information and are passionate about sharing it in the most effective way possible. We’ve already trialled the Risk Cube on two of our projects in Scotland with great success and believe that it’s a true step change in how essential risk information is collated, presented and shared throughout a project’s lifecycle.”

