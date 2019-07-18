Riwal opens new European depots

Riwal's new UK depot is in Hemel Hempstead

The other new depots are in France, the Netherlands, and Croatia.

The Hertfordshire depot – the company’s fourth in the UK – is in Hemel Hempstead and is called London North. The location was chosen for its links to the motorway network, making it easy to transport machines to and from central London as well as Heathrow and Stansted airports.

In France, the new depot is in Ecquevilly, west of Paris. Riwal now has three depots in this region, with a fleet of 1,000 machines. In addition, the new depot is certified for training operators in how to operate aerial work platforms and telehandlers safely.

Zwolle, in the northeast of the Netherlands, is the location of the next depot to open in Riwal’s home territory. The central location of Zwolle was seen as optimal for increasing the company’s presence in an area that had not been covered by a local depot.

The fourth new depot is in Rijeka, Croatia’s third-largest city. Rijeka has a seaport located on the Kvarner Bay and is seen by Riwal as an excellent location for a depot that can serve customers who focus port expansion projects. The depot will also be close to the highway to Zagreb.

Riwal CEO Pedro Torres said: “By opening new depots in Europe, we strive to deliver access solutions to customers more conveniently. Having closer proximity allows us to serve our customers even better, helping them to complete their projects at height both efficiently and safely. Increasing our presence throughout Europe will allow us to have a faster response time, which is at the core of delivering the best customer experience.”

