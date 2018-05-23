Robertson leads the way in £1.5bn Scottish housing framework

Purchasing organisation LHC, on behalf of the Scottish Procurement Alliance, has named its chosen partners for the Workstream 2 Housing Construction framework.
Only Robertson features in every single lot.
The £1.5bn framework is divided into regional lots and by project size: projects of up to 15 units on single or multiple sites; projects of between 16 and 49 units on single or multiple sites; and projects of 50 units or more on single or multiple sites.
The builders selected for each lot are:
Eastern Scotland, up to 15 units
- AS Homes (Scotland)
- Andrew Shepherd Construction
- Bancon Construction
- Campion Homes
- CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
- Cruden Building & Renewals
- Esh Construction
- Engie
- Hadden Construction
- JR Construction (Scotland)
- McTaggart Construction
- Morris & Spottiswood
- Pert Bruce Construction
- Stewart & Shields
- Robertson Group
Eastern Scotland, 16-49 units
- Bancon Construction
- Campion Homes
- CCG (Scotland)
- Cruden Building & Renewals
- Esh Construction
- Engie
- Hadden Construction
- Lovell Partnerships
- McTaggart Construction
- Morris & Spottiswood
- Robertson Group
Eastern Scotland, 50+ units
- Bancon Construction
- Campion Homes
- CCG (Scotland)
- Cruden Building & Renewals
- Engie
- Hadden Construction
- Lovell Partnerships
- McTaggart Construction
- Robertson Group
West Central Scotland, up to 15 units
- Ashleigh (Scotland)
- AS Homes (Scotland)
- Cruden Building & Renewals
- Esh Construction
- Engie
- Hadden Construction
- JR Construction (Scotland)
- McTaggart Construction
- Morris & Spottiswood
- Stewart & Shields
- Robertson Group
West Central Scotland, 16-49 units
- CCG (Scotland)
- Cruden Building & Renewals
- Engie
- Hadden Construction
- Lovell Partnerships
- McTaggart Construction
- Robertson Group
West Central Scotland, 50+ units
- CCG (Scotland)
- Cruden Building & Renewals
- Engie
- Hadden Construction
- Lovell Partnerships
- McTaggart Construction
- Robertson Group
North Eastern Scotland, up to 15 units
- Andrew Shepherd Construction
- Bancon Construction
- CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
- Engie
- James MacQueen Building Contractors
- Pert Bruce Construction
- Stewart & Shields
- Robertson Group
North Eastern Scotland, 16-49 units
- Bancon Construction
- CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
- Engie
- Pert Bruce Construction
- Stewart & Shields
- Robertson Group
North Eastern Scotland, 50+ units
- Bancon Construction
- CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
- Engie
- Robertson Group
Highlands & Islands, up to 15 units
- Bancon Construction
- CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
- James MacQueen Building Contractors
- JR Construction (Scotland)
- MM Miller (Wick)
- Stewart & Shields
- Robertson Group
Highlands & Islands, 16-49 units
- Bancon Construction
- CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
- James MacQueen Building Contractors
- JR Construction (Scotland)
- Stewart & Shields
- Robertson Group
Highlands & Islands, 50+ units
- Bancon Construction
- CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
- JR Construction (Scotland)
- Robertson Group
Southern Scotland, up to 15 units
- Ashleigh (Scotland)
- AS Homes (Scotland)
- Cruden Building & Renewals
- Esh Construction
- Engie
- Hadden Construction
- JR Construction (Scotland)
- McTaggart Construction
- Morris & Spottiswood
- Stewart & Shields
- Robertson Group
Southern Scotland, 16-49 units
- Ashleigh (Scotland)
- AS Homes (Scotland)
- CCG (Scotland)
- Cruden Building & Renewals
- Esh Construction
- Engie
- Hadden Construction
- Lovell Partnerships
- McTaggart Construction
- Robertson Group
Southern Scotland, 50+ units
- Ashleigh (Scotland)
- CCG (Scotland)
- Cruden Building & Renewals
- Esh Construction
- Engie
- Hadden Construction
- Lovell Partnerships
- McTaggart Construction
- Robertson Group
Combined lot for successful tenders awarded to Lots 6 to 20
- Ashleigh (Scotland)
- AS Homes (Scotland)
- Andrew Shepherd Construction
- Bancon Construction
- Campion Homes
- CCG (Scotland)
- CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
- Cruden Building & Renewals
- Esh Construction
- Engie
- Hadden Construction
- James MacQueen Building Contractors
- JR Construction (Scotland)
- Lovell Partnerships
- McTaggart Construction
- MM Miller
- Morris & Spottiswood
- Pert Bruce Construction
- Robertson Group
- Stewart & Shield