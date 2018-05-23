PortmanPortman
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Robertson leads the way in £1.5bn Scottish housing framework

Robertson leads the way in £1.5bn Scottish housing framework

23 May Twenty building contractors have been selected for a £1.5bn local authority house-building framework in Scotland.

Purchasing organisation LHC, on behalf of the Scottish Procurement Alliance, has named its chosen partners for the Workstream 2 Housing Construction framework.

Only Robertson features in every single lot.

The £1.5bn framework is divided into regional lots and by project size: projects of up to 15 units on single or multiple sites; projects of between 16 and 49 units on single or multiple sites; and projects of 50 units or more on single or multiple sites.

The builders selected for each lot are:

Eastern Scotland, up to 15 units

  • AS Homes (Scotland)
  • Andrew Shepherd Construction
  • Bancon Construction
  • Campion Homes
  • CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
  • Cruden Building & Renewals
  • Esh Construction
  • Engie
  • Hadden Construction
  • JR Construction (Scotland)
  • McTaggart Construction
  • Morris & Spottiswood
  • Pert Bruce Construction
  • Stewart & Shields
  • Robertson Group

Eastern Scotland, 16-49 units

  • Bancon Construction
  • Campion Homes
  • CCG (Scotland)
  • Cruden Building & Renewals
  • Esh Construction
  • Engie
  • Hadden Construction
  • Lovell Partnerships
  • McTaggart Construction
  • Morris & Spottiswood
  • Robertson Group

Eastern Scotland, 50+ units

  • Bancon Construction
  • Campion Homes
  • CCG (Scotland)
  • Cruden Building & Renewals
  • Engie
  • Hadden Construction
  • Lovell Partnerships
  • McTaggart Construction
  • Robertson Group

West Central Scotland, up to 15 units

  • Ashleigh (Scotland)
  • AS Homes (Scotland)
  • Cruden Building & Renewals
  • Esh Construction
  • Engie
  • Hadden Construction
  • JR Construction (Scotland)
  • McTaggart Construction
  • Morris & Spottiswood
  • Stewart & Shields
  • Robertson Group

West Central Scotland, 16-49 units

  • CCG (Scotland)
  • Cruden Building & Renewals
  • Engie
  • Hadden Construction
  • Lovell Partnerships
  • McTaggart Construction
  • Robertson Group

West Central Scotland, 50+ units

  • CCG (Scotland)
  • Cruden Building & Renewals
  • Engie
  • Hadden Construction
  • Lovell Partnerships
  • McTaggart Construction
  • Robertson Group

North Eastern Scotland, up to 15 units

  • Andrew Shepherd Construction
  • Bancon Construction
  • CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
  • Engie
  • James MacQueen Building Contractors
  • Pert Bruce Construction
  • Stewart & Shields
  • Robertson Group

North Eastern Scotland, 16-49 units

  • Bancon Construction
  • CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
  • Engie
  • Pert Bruce Construction
  • Stewart & Shields
  • Robertson Group

North Eastern Scotland, 50+ units

  • Bancon Construction
  • CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
  • Engie
  • Robertson Group

Highlands & Islands, up to 15 units

  • Bancon Construction
  • CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
  • James MacQueen Building Contractors
  • JR Construction (Scotland)
  • MM Miller (Wick)
  • Stewart & Shields
  • Robertson Group

Highlands & Islands, 16-49 units

  • Bancon Construction
  • CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
  • James MacQueen Building Contractors
  • JR Construction (Scotland)
  • Stewart & Shields
  • Robertson Group

Highlands & Islands, 50+ units

  • Bancon Construction
  • CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
  • JR Construction (Scotland)
  • Robertson Group

Southern Scotland, up to 15 units

  • Ashleigh (Scotland)
  • AS Homes (Scotland)
  • Cruden Building & Renewals
  • Esh Construction
  • Engie
  • Hadden Construction
  • JR Construction (Scotland)
  • McTaggart Construction
  • Morris & Spottiswood
  • Stewart & Shields
  • Robertson Group

Southern Scotland, 16-49 units

  • Ashleigh (Scotland)
  • AS Homes (Scotland)
  • CCG (Scotland)
  • Cruden Building & Renewals
  • Esh Construction
  • Engie
  • Hadden Construction
  • Lovell Partnerships
  • McTaggart Construction
  • Robertson Group

Southern Scotland, 50+ units

  • Ashleigh (Scotland)
  • CCG (Scotland)
  • Cruden Building & Renewals
  • Esh Construction
  • Engie
  • Hadden Construction
  • Lovell Partnerships
  • McTaggart Construction
  • Robertson Group

Combined lot for successful tenders awarded to Lots 6 to 20

  • Ashleigh (Scotland)
  • AS Homes (Scotland)
  • Andrew Shepherd Construction
  • Bancon Construction
  • Campion Homes
  • CCG (Scotland)
  • CHAP Group (Aberdeen)
  • Cruden Building & Renewals
  • Esh Construction
  • Engie
  • Hadden Construction
  • James MacQueen Building Contractors
  • JR Construction (Scotland)
  • Lovell Partnerships
  • McTaggart Construction
  • MM Miller
  • Morris & Spottiswood
  • Pert Bruce Construction
  • Robertson Group
  • Stewart & Shield

 

 

MPU

More News Channels