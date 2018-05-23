Robertson leads the way in £1.5bn Scottish housing framework

Purchasing organisation LHC, on behalf of the Scottish Procurement Alliance, has named its chosen partners for the Workstream 2 Housing Construction framework.

Only Robertson features in every single lot.

The £1.5bn framework is divided into regional lots and by project size: projects of up to 15 units on single or multiple sites; projects of between 16 and 49 units on single or multiple sites; and projects of 50 units or more on single or multiple sites.

The builders selected for each lot are:

Eastern Scotland, up to 15 units

AS Homes (Scotland)

Andrew Shepherd Construction

Bancon Construction

Campion Homes

CHAP Group (Aberdeen)

Cruden Building & Renewals

Esh Construction

Engie

Hadden Construction

JR Construction (Scotland)

McTaggart Construction

Morris & Spottiswood

Pert Bruce Construction

Stewart & Shields

Robertson Group

Eastern Scotland, 16-49 units

Bancon Construction

Campion Homes

CCG (Scotland)

Cruden Building & Renewals

Esh Construction

Engie

Hadden Construction

Lovell Partnerships

McTaggart Construction

Morris & Spottiswood

Robertson Group

Eastern Scotland, 50+ units

Bancon Construction

Campion Homes

CCG (Scotland)

Cruden Building & Renewals

Engie

Hadden Construction

Lovell Partnerships

McTaggart Construction

Robertson Group

West Central Scotland, up to 15 units

Ashleigh (Scotland)

AS Homes (Scotland)

Cruden Building & Renewals

Esh Construction

Engie

Hadden Construction

JR Construction (Scotland)

McTaggart Construction

Morris & Spottiswood

Stewart & Shields

Robertson Group

West Central Scotland, 16-49 units

CCG (Scotland)

Cruden Building & Renewals

Engie

Hadden Construction

Lovell Partnerships

McTaggart Construction

Robertson Group

West Central Scotland, 50+ units

CCG (Scotland)

Cruden Building & Renewals

Engie

Hadden Construction

Lovell Partnerships

McTaggart Construction

Robertson Group

North Eastern Scotland, up to 15 units

Andrew Shepherd Construction

Bancon Construction

CHAP Group (Aberdeen)

Engie

James MacQueen Building Contractors

Pert Bruce Construction

Stewart & Shields

Robertson Group

North Eastern Scotland, 16-49 units

Bancon Construction

CHAP Group (Aberdeen)

Engie

Pert Bruce Construction

Stewart & Shields

Robertson Group

North Eastern Scotland, 50+ units

Bancon Construction

CHAP Group (Aberdeen)

Engie

Robertson Group

Highlands & Islands, up to 15 units

Bancon Construction

CHAP Group (Aberdeen)

James MacQueen Building Contractors

JR Construction (Scotland)

MM Miller (Wick)

Stewart & Shields

Robertson Group

Highlands & Islands, 16-49 units

Bancon Construction

CHAP Group (Aberdeen)

James MacQueen Building Contractors

JR Construction (Scotland)

Stewart & Shields

Robertson Group

Highlands & Islands, 50+ units

Bancon Construction

CHAP Group (Aberdeen)

JR Construction (Scotland)

Robertson Group

Southern Scotland, up to 15 units

Ashleigh (Scotland)

AS Homes (Scotland)

Cruden Building & Renewals

Esh Construction

Engie

Hadden Construction

JR Construction (Scotland)

McTaggart Construction

Morris & Spottiswood

Stewart & Shields

Robertson Group

Southern Scotland, 16-49 units

Ashleigh (Scotland)

AS Homes (Scotland)

CCG (Scotland)

Cruden Building & Renewals

Esh Construction

Engie

Hadden Construction

Lovell Partnerships

McTaggart Construction

Robertson Group

Southern Scotland, 50+ units

Ashleigh (Scotland)

CCG (Scotland)

Cruden Building & Renewals

Esh Construction

Engie

Hadden Construction

Lovell Partnerships

McTaggart Construction

Robertson Group

Combined lot for successful tenders awarded to Lots 6 to 20