Robinson joins RLB board

Guy Robinson

Guy Robinson has been made director of growth in recognition of his work to help grow the business and to promote further growth.

Since joining Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) in 2016, Robinson is credited with having grown and led the development of the project and programme management function at the firm, both in the UK and across Europe. RLB UK is forecasting 30% year-on-year turnover growth this year to £175m.

Along with Guy Robinson’s promotion, RLB partner Gretta Starks has also been promoted to national head of project and programme management.

Robinson’s appointment to the UK executive board follows the announcement in February of the appointments of Sarah Draper as people and culture director, Nick Eliot and Steve Gillingham as regional directors and Andrew Fettes-Brown as service transformation director.

RLB UK and Europe chief executive Andrew Reynolds said: “These appointments signify RLB’s ambition for growth aligned with client-focused initiatives. I am extremely proud of our ability to promote from within the business to secure these key strategic roles which demonstrates both the depth of talent we have within RLB and the importance we attach to investing in the development of all our people to sustain our future growth.”

Guy Robinson said: “RLB UK has seen significant growth in the last financial year, and we have ambitious growth targets for the year ahead, ensuring we deliver our 2030 vision. I am delighted to be able to spearhead this alongside the RLB Executive, working with the amazing talent we have here at RLB.”

