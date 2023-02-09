Roger Bullivant appoints manufacturing director

Andy Tebbs

Andy Tebbs joins Roger Bullivant from Marley Limited where he was operations director and head of engineering, with overall responsibility of five manufacturing sites. Before that, he was manufacturing director at Greencore and operations director at Warburtons.

At Roger Bullivant he will oversee the company’s precast production and distribution at its UK headquarters in Derbyshire.

His appointment follows the imminent promotion of David Clement who moves up form manufacturing director to chief executive at the end of next month on the retirement of Clif Wrenn. [See previous report here.]

Andy Tebbs said: “I first interacted with RB as a 15-year-old where I had my first Saturday job as an apprentice working for a drilling equipment supplier. The company has a long history locally and over the years has gained a high reputation in the industry. I am thrilled to be part of the team at RB and I’m very much looking forward to contributing to the business’s ambitious growth plans and providing long term stability and prosperity for our workforce”.

