New managing director for Roger Bullivant

Cliff Wren (left) and David Clement

Derbyshire-based foundations specialist Roger Bullivant (RB) is a UK subsidiary of Soletanche Bachy and part of the French construction conglomerate Vinci.

David Clement becomes managing director on 27th March. He joined the business as production operations manager in 2017 and was promoted to production director within six months, responsible for the manufacturing and distribution division, which produces 80,000 tonnes of precast concrete piles and beams every year.

David Clement said: “Under Cliff’s leadership we have developed clear goals for business growth, and an exciting strategy to deliver them. We are well placed to take advantage of some great opportunities by listening to our customers, maintaining our high standards, continuing to innovate, embracing new technology and by investing in and empowering our dedicated and passionate team members.”

Roger Bullivant’s latest accounts show turnover of £78.2m in 2001 and pre-tax profit of £3.2m.

Cliff Wren said: “The company is in a strong position and is on track to achieving targeted growth to realise a £100m business as part of our five-year strategic plan.”

