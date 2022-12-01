Roger Bullivant increases parental leave

Roger Bullivant's Walton Park headquarters in Swadlincote, Derbyshire

From 1st January 2023, Roger Bullivant is offering 14 weeks paid maternity leave plus 25 weeks statutory pay. Paternity policies have also been enhanced to two weeks’ pay, plus 10 days of additional annual leave to be taken within 12 months.

Human resources manager Adelle Gibbs said: “As part of our gender pay policy, we pledge to continually re-evaluate and look at ways we can improve our gender pay gap. Our people are key to business success, policies such as this are fundamental in supporting our employees in important milestones in their lives. The HR team is focused on our ambitious and comprehensive talent attraction and retention programmes, enhancing benefits such as these will demonstrate that we are a people focused, caring employer.”

Roger Bullivant is a subsidiary of the Soletanche Bachy UK and part of the French group Vinci Construction. It has more than 500 employees across seven regional offices in England, Scotland and Wales.

