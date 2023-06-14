RSK acquires rail sector subbie

1st Inrail adds £20m annual turnover to RSK

1st Inrail Ltd has become RSK’s 13th acquisition of this year so far in its continuing quest to acquire turnover to manage debt.

1st Inrail clients include VolkerFitzpatrick, AmcoGiffen and the Buckingham Group as well as Network Rail and Transport for London. Recent projects include reconditioning London Underground tube track between Baker Street and St John’s Wood platforms and refurbishment of switches and crossings at Northallerton as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade programme.

Established in 2007, the company has an annual turnover of £22m.

1st Inrail managing director Stephen Jackson, who will continue to lead the business, said: “The acquisition of 1st Inrail by the RSK Group is a significant step forwards in our original vision (set out when we originally established the business) to become one of the UK’s leading track contracting organisations. As part of this plan, it is essential that we provide our clients, when required, with a multidisciplinary end-to-end solution to their needs, as well as being able to assist them with expert advice and support across a much wider range of technical and operational requirements than just p-way.

“We are delighted to become a member of the RSK Group to both strengthen our current capabilities and be part of an established group of companies and personnel with a wealth of experience and capabilities in such sectors as design and engineering, environmental management, ground investigation and remediation, transport planning, civil engineering and building work. This will not only enhance our service offering to our existing clients but also enable us to grow and develop throughout the industry.”

RSK Group chief executive and major shareholder Alan Ryder said: “This is an important acquisition of a business boasting a range of skilled professionals and an excellent reputation with its clients. 1st Inrail makes a significant contribution to our ongoing strategy of expanding our presence and capability in the rail infrastructure sector.”

RSK now comprises more than 175 companies, collectively employing 11,000 people.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk